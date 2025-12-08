Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s current price.

F has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.04.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.8%

F stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $13.14. 20,194,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,414,398. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.60. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $405,328,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ford Motor by 712.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,572,437 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $212,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 17.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,784,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,122,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748,694 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $123,147,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

