Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $2.68. Alstom shares last traded at $2.6865, with a volume of 10,633 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALSMY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Alstom alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alstom

Alstom Stock Performance

About Alstom

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

(Get Free Report)

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.