Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $2.68. Alstom shares last traded at $2.6865, with a volume of 10,633 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALSMY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Alstom Stock Performance
About Alstom
Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.
