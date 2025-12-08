Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $18.9770, with a volume of 100970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZLAB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.24 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 46.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $289,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 86,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,721.64. This trade represents a 13.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $12,649,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,487,000. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,643,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,903,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 219.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 125,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 86,547 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

