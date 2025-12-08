Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $125.66, but opened at $133.38. Primoris Services shares last traded at $132.78, with a volume of 364,480 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “buy (b)” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Primoris Services to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Primoris Services to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Primoris Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

