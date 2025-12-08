Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.36, but opened at $14.08. Paramount Skydance shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 3,100,190 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSKY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Paramount Skydance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Paramount Skydance in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

Paramount Skydance Stock Up 9.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.37). Paramount Skydance had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Skydance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter worth about $730,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,830,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Skydance Company Profile

Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others.

Further Reading

