Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $12.37. Oric Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.9970, with a volume of 482,759 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Get Oric Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ORIC

Oric Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 656,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,325.20. This represents a 16.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $159,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 48,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,562.84. The trade was a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 261,000 shares of company stock worth $3,024,703 in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 246,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oric Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oric Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oric Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.