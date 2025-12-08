Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.65, but opened at $20.89. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 5,896 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Falcon’s Beyond Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.54 and a beta of -2.10.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 434.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 357,589 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 8,008.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 21.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

Read More

