PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.86, but opened at $33.62. PROCEPT BioRobotics shares last traded at $33.8250, with a volume of 520,174 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.78 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 39,516 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,302,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 124,755.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 44,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

