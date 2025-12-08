Axon Enterprise (LON:AXON) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (LON:AXON – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $130.63 and last traded at $551.2160, with a volume of 8304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.17.
Axon Enterprise Trading Up 319.7%
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $639.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $720.41.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
