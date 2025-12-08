Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

COGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $21.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,097. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 41.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 25.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 181.3% during the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

