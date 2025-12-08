Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wolters Kluwer NV (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $101.46 and last traded at $101.86, with a volume of 3889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.57.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.63.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

