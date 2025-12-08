Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.33 and last traded at $38.4650, with a volume of 460203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Get Copart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPRT

Copart Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 34.24%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. The trade was a 43.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $3,907,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 353,123 shares of company stock valued at $15,873,689 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Copart by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

(Get Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.