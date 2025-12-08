Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.4598 and last traded at $39.0940, with a volume of 35639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICOW. Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 54.1% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14,756.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

