JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday. The company traded as high as $66.23 and last traded at $64.92, with a volume of 389156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on JFrog from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

JFrog Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average of $47.50.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 15.88%.The business had revenue of $136.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $5,884,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,984,903 shares in the company, valued at $234,471,692.52. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $65,773.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,977.58. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 350,244 shares of company stock valued at $19,818,336 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,072,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,236 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,561,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,482 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in JFrog by 14.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 605,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 77,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

