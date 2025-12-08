FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.84 and last traded at $47.1510, with a volume of 10043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.7799.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.8%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average is $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $939.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAR. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2,470.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,242,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,719,000 after buying an additional 1,194,274 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 896.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 226,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 203,740 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 141.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 328,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 192,149 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 569.2% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 84,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 71,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 32.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,768 shares in the last quarter.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.