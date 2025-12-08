Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.83 and last traded at $89.7660, with a volume of 4338537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Structure Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Lifesci Capital raised Structure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 101.0%

The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.71 and a beta of -1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 530.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 1,448.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 39.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 29.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

