IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.91 and last traded at $36.5010, with a volume of 175877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 0.5%

The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $1.45. The business had revenue of $207.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter worth $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Featured Articles

