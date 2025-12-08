JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.36 and last traded at $52.2850, with a volume of 248726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.30.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.24.

Get JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPLD. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 649.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.