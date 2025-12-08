FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.4999 and last traded at $56.7790, with a volume of 9890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.4491.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 582.4% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 25.5% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2.3% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 117,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

