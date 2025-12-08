JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Price

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.30 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research cut Grifols from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Grifols stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.07. 172,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,784. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.48. Grifols has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,447,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Grifols during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 697,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 82,339 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

