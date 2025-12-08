Paul Berend Acquires 169,667 Shares of Cyclone Metals (ASX:CLE) Stock

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE – Get Free Report) insider Paul Berend acquired 169,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 per share, with a total value of A$10,180.02.
Cyclone Metals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.49.
Cyclone Metals Company Profile
