Paul Berend Acquires 169,667 Shares of Cyclone Metals (ASX:CLE) Stock

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE – Get Free Report) insider Paul Berend acquired 169,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 per share, with a total value of A$10,180.02.

Cyclone Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.49.

Cyclone Metals Company Profile

Cyclone Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for cobalt, lithium, iron ore, copper, uranium, gold, lead, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Block 103 Magnetite Iron Ore project located in Schefferville, Quebec, Canada.

