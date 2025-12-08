Michael Blisko Sells 7,600 Shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) Director Michael Blisko sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $31,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 604,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,998.05. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OptimumBank Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ OPHC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,613. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of OptimumBank by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 500,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 154,399 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in OptimumBank by 22.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 652,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 117,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OptimumBank by 22.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in OptimumBank by 112.2% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in OptimumBank during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.