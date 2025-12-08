Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.77 and last traded at $113.48, with a volume of 29870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.49.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.28.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.11). Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 18.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 158,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $16,482,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,119,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,759,221.12. This represents a 12.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $459,981.76. Following the sale, the director owned 41,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,176.80. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,234 shares of company stock valued at $36,944,652. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 121.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 228.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

