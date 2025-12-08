Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.34 and last traded at $49.3150, with a volume of 3673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NTB

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.45.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.92 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 28.27%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth about $56,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth approximately $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.