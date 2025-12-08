iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.71 and last traded at $119.3760, with a volume of 184215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.97.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.88.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,326,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

