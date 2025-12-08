Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHNWF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Schroders from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schroders has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Schroders Stock Performance
Schroders Company Profile
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
