Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHNWF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Schroders from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schroders has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Schroders alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Schroders

Schroders Stock Performance

Schroders Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.