Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$25.50 and last traded at C$24.27, with a volume of 731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.01.

Transcontinental Trading Up 20.9%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc, operating as TC Transcontinental, is a Montreal-based packaging, commercial printing and specialty media company. The company was established in 1976 as a direct marketing company, and later expanded into newspaper printing, and eventually publishing of newspapers and magazines.

