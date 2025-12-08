White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2,097.49 and last traded at $2,028.4630, with a volume of 3224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2,034.79.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, White Mountains Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,911.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1,830.09.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $72.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $57.00 by $15.21. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

