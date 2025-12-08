Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $168.29 and last traded at $170.5030, with a volume of 3823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BELFB shares. Wall Street Zen raised Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $188.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $130.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

In other news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $80,065.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,899.80. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Berry sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $58,845.84. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,707.39. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,027 shares of company stock valued at $435,034. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 139.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

