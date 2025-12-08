Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 7,744 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,249% compared to the typical daily volume of 574 call options.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
In other PLBY Group news, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 215,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,766.50. This trade represents a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLBY. Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its position in PLBY Group by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 16,589,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740,578 shares in the last quarter. Crcm LP lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crcm LP now owns 1,451,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 744,536 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in PLBY Group by 192.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 124,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 81,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PLBY Group by 63.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 53,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
