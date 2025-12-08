Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.28 and last traded at $72.0450, with a volume of 116371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.70.

BNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 10.60%.The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

