Analyzing Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) and AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) and AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Getinge and AMN Healthcare Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Getinge alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getinge 0 1 1 0 2.50 AMN Healthcare Services 2 2 4 0 2.25

AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 34.22%. Given AMN Healthcare Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AMN Healthcare Services is more favorable than Getinge.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getinge 5.77% 10.64% 5.49% AMN Healthcare Services -10.14% 10.89% 3.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Getinge and AMN Healthcare Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

99.2% of AMN Healthcare Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of AMN Healthcare Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Getinge and AMN Healthcare Services”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getinge $3.29 billion N/A $154.96 million $0.75 29.36 AMN Healthcare Services $2.72 billion 0.23 -$146.98 million ($7.19) -2.25

Getinge has higher revenue and earnings than AMN Healthcare Services. AMN Healthcare Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Getinge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Getinge has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMN Healthcare Services has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Getinge pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. AMN Healthcare Services pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Getinge pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AMN Healthcare Services pays out -16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AMN Healthcare Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Getinge beats AMN Healthcare Services on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getinge

(Get Free Report)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions. The company also provides surgical perfusion, endoscopic vessel harvesting, intra-aortic balloon counterpulsation, and drainage solutions; and operating room infrastructure equipment, anesthesia, advanced patient monitoring, operating room management, and operating room integration solutions. In addition, it offers pre-cleaning, cleaning and disinfection, sterilization, consumables, endoscope reprocessing, and sterile supply management solutions; connected medical devices; bioreactor systems, DPTE systems, Getinge isolators, terminal sterilization products, and sterilizers; and vivarium, biohazardous materials handling solutions, labware cleaning and sterilization, upstream bioprocessing, and bioreactor preparation solutions. It offers its products through a network of sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia and Pacific. Getinge AB (publ) was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions. The Physician and Leadership Solutions segment provides locum tenens staffing, healthcare interim leadership staffing, executive search, and physician permanent placement solutions. The Technology and Workforce Solutions segment offers language services, vendor management systems, workforce optimization, and outsourced solutions. The company also provides allied health professionals, such as physical therapists, respiratory therapists, occupational therapists, medical and radiology technologists, lab technicians, speech pathologists, rehabilitation assistants, and pharmacists. It offers its services under the brands, including AMN Healthcare, Nursefinders, HealthSource Global Staffing, O'Grady Peyton International, Connetics, Medical Search International, DRW Healthcare Staffing, and B.E. Smith. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.