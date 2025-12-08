Contrasting Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) & Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) and Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Moog has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park Aerospace has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Moog and Park Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moog 0 0 0 0 0.00 Park Aerospace 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moog $3.86 billion 2.01 $235.03 million $6.59 37.22 Park Aerospace $62.03 million 6.32 $5.88 million $0.36 54.65

This table compares Moog and Park Aerospace”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Moog has higher revenue and earnings than Park Aerospace. Moog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park Aerospace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Moog and Park Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moog 6.03% 14.59% 6.38% Park Aerospace 11.57% 7.97% 7.01%

Dividends

Moog pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Park Aerospace pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Moog pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Park Aerospace pays out 138.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Moog shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Park Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Moog shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Park Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Park Aerospace beats Moog on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moog

Moog Inc. designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance, and other defense applications; and gun aiming, stabilization, and automatic ammunition loading for armored combat vehicles. This segment also offers steering tactical and strategic missiles; and designs, builds, and integrates weapon stores management systems for light attack aerial reconnaissance, ground, and sea platforms. The company's Industrial Systems segment provides systems for applications in injection and blow molding machinery, metal forming presses, and heavy industry customers in steel and aluminum production; and supplies solutions for power generation applications, electromechanical motion simulation bases, medical training simulators, and custom test systems and controls. This segment also offers systems and components for applications in oil and gas exploration and production; components for wind turbine applications; and components and systems for diagnostic imaging CT scan medical equipment, sleep apnea equipment, oxygen concentrators, infusion therapy, and enteral clinical nutrition. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts. The company also provides specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles; and specially designed materials for radome applications. In addition, it designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies, and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. The company was formerly known as Park Electrochemical Corp. and changed its name to Park Aerospace Corp. in July 2019. Park Aerospace Corp. was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Westbury, New York.

