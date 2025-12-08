Eastman Kodak Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 8,335 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 71% compared to the average daily volume of 4,875 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Roger W. Byrd sold 19,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $157,952.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,128. This represents a 24.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philippe D. Katz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 185,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,941.10. The trade was a 2.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,102,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after acquiring an additional 104,703 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,875,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 163,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,959 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 981,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 147,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 760,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of KODK traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.46. 976,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,493. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $911.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.45. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $269.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KODK. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Eastman Kodak in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Kodak currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

See Also

