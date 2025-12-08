Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for USA Rare Earth (USAR)

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/8/2025 – USA Rare Earth had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..
- 12/8/2025 – USA Rare Earth had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/1/2025 – USA Rare Earth had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – USA Rare Earth had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/19/2025 – USA Rare Earth had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/13/2025 – USA Rare Earth had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/7/2025 – USA Rare Earth had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2025 – USA Rare Earth is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2025 – USA Rare Earth was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital.
USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than USA Rare Earth
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Netflix Wins the Streaming Wars: The $82B Warner Bros. Deal
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 5 Robotics Stocks Catching Momentum After New Policy Tailwinds
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Finance Stocks Leaving Coal in Investors Stockings
Receive News & Ratings for USA Rare Earth Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Rare Earth Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.