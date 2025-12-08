Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for USA Rare Earth (USAR)

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/8/2025 – USA Rare Earth had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

12/8/2025 – USA Rare Earth had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/1/2025 – USA Rare Earth had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – USA Rare Earth had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – USA Rare Earth had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – USA Rare Earth had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – USA Rare Earth had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – USA Rare Earth is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – USA Rare Earth was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital.

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

