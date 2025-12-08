Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Critical Comparison

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Free Report) and Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Kerry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech 105.86% N/A -74.39% Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Kerry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

GLG Life Tech has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kerry Group has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GLG Life Tech and Kerry Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kerry Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Given GLG Life Tech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GLG Life Tech is more favorable than Kerry Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Kerry Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $10.62 million 0.00 $48.29 million $0.23 N/A Kerry Group $7.50 billion 1.90 $728.69 million N/A N/A

Kerry Group has higher revenue and earnings than GLG Life Tech.

Summary

Kerry Group beats GLG Life Tech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation researches for, develops, grows, refines, and produces natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit in Canada and internationally. It also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; REB M GOLD, a bioconverted Rebaudioside M and Rebaudioside D. sweetener; and natural ingredients. It serves in the food and beverage industry. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases. It operates in Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Kerry Group plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

