Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.55), Zacks reports. Virco Manufacturing had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 12.04%.

Virco Manufacturing Stock Performance

VIRC stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 22,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,001. Virco Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Virco Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Transactions at Virco Manufacturing

In other news, CEO Robert A. Virtue acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,535.04. The trade was a 1.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Virtue acquired 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $95,581.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 861,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,898.26. The trade was a 1.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 18.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Virco Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virco Manufacturing by 25.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 317,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 64,944 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virco Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virco Manufacturing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virco Manufacturing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virco Manufacturing

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Featured Articles

