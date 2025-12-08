AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) vs. Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Head to Head Review

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems 1.50% 7.02% 6.39% AngioDynamics -10.67% -3.16% -2.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Delcath Systems and AngioDynamics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $37.21 million 9.22 -$26.39 million $0.01 971.90 AngioDynamics $292.50 million 1.88 -$33.99 million ($0.78) -17.13

Delcath Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngioDynamics. AngioDynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delcath Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Delcath Systems and AngioDynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 1 0 5 0 2.67 AngioDynamics 1 0 3 0 2.50

Delcath Systems presently has a consensus price target of $22.40, indicating a potential upside of 130.48%. AngioDynamics has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 44.72%. Given Delcath Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

Risk & Volatility

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Delcath Systems beats AngioDynamics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with metastatic hepatic dominant Uveal Melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic uveal melanoma. It also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System trade name for Melphalan or CHEMOSAT for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium. Its thrombus management portfolio includes AlphaVac mechanical thrombectomy system, an emergent mechanical aspiration device that eliminates the need for perfusionist support; thrombolytic catheters that are used to deliver thrombolytic agents, which are drugs to dissolve blood clots in hemodialysis access grafts, arteries, veins, and surgical bypass grafts; and AngioVac venous drainage cannula and extracorporeal circuit, indicated for extracorporeal circulatory support for periods of up to six hours including off-the-shelf pump, filter, and reinfusion cannula, to facilitate venous drainage as part of an extracorporeal bypass procedure. The company also offers NanoKnife IRE Ablation System, an alternative to traditional thermal ablation for the surgical ablation of soft tissue; and peripheral products, which includes angiographic catheters, and diagnostic and interventional guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits used during peripheral diagnostic and interventional procedures. In addition, it provides drainage catheters for multi-purpose/general, nephrostomy, and biliary drainage; micro-Access kits provides interventional physicians a smaller introducer system for minimally invasive procedures; VenaCure EVLT system that are used in endovascular laser procedures to treat superficial venous disease; and Solero MTA System includes solero microwave generator and the specially designed solero MW applicators. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

