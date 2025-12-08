SVB Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $1,979,503,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $833,941,000. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $980,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,522 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 924.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,239,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,318 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $295,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,454.19. The trade was a 59.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total transaction of $1,088,713.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,352.50. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 0.4%

DHR opened at $226.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.75.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

