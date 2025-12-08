Insider Buying: Mondi (LON:MNDI) Insider Buys 17 Shares of Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Mike Powell acquired 17 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 874 per share, for a total transaction of £148.58.

Mike Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 7th, Mike Powell bought 18 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 815 per share, with a total value of £146.70.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Mike Powell bought 18 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 871 per share, for a total transaction of £156.78.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Mike Powell purchased 10,000 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 874 per share, with a total value of £87,400.

MNDI stock traded down GBX 9.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 862.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,162. Mondi plc has a 1 year low of GBX 801.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,338. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 863.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,030.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNDI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,700 to GBX 1,400 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondi from GBX 840 to GBX 970 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,530 to GBX 1,250 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,206.67.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

