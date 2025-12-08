ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Acquires $814,620.96 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $814,620.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 5,289,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,642,858.98. This trade represents a 0.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,002 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.22 per share, for a total transaction of $425,866.44.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,576 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.37 per share, with a total value of $511,071.12.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,078 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.82 per share, with a total value of $426,679.96.

On Monday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,560 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.46 per share, for a total transaction of $511,077.60.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,283 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $355,046.25.

On Friday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,784 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $459,260.96.

On Thursday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,496 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $1,303,585.36.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,094 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $486,127.04.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,268 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.20 per share, with a total value of $107,049.60.

On Monday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,124 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $858,171.40.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $52.50. 9,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,292. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $54.69.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.0%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 74.9% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 280,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 56.3% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,647,000 after purchasing an additional 378,327 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

