Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Insider Phil Urban Acquires 52 Shares

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Phil Urban purchased 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 264 per share, for a total transaction of £137.28.

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 7th, Phil Urban bought 57 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 243 per share, with a total value of £138.51.

On Friday, October 10th, Phil Urban acquired 55 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 253 per share, with a total value of £139.15.

On Friday, September 12th, Phil Urban purchased 52 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 262 per share, for a total transaction of £136.24.

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Down 1.1%

MAB traded down GBX 3 on Monday, reaching GBX 261. 192,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,774. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a one year low of GBX 194.40 and a one year high of GBX 308. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 249.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 265.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mitchells & Butlers ( LON:MAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 30.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitchells & Butlers had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mitchells & Butlers plc will post 26.6341463 earnings per share for the current year.

MAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 340 price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 351.25.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

