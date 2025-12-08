Eric Dale Purchases 746 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) Director Eric Dale purchased 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.64 per share, for a total transaction of $35,539.44. Following the acquisition, the director owned 41,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,341.44. The trade was a 1.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

BWFG stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,411. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $48.95.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bankwell Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 105,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter worth $271,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $759,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $607,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

