Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $515.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $457.00. Quanta Services traded as high as $472.00 and last traded at $468.57, with a volume of 119124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $460.64.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho set a $415.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $469.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $517.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.24.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total transaction of $1,808,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,209.67. The trade was a 24.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $2,859,907.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,728.50. This represents a 69.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,002 shares of company stock worth $14,295,857. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 509.1% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 159.3% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.7%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.74%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.