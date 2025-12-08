JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Stock Price

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s previous close.

FVR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research lowered FrontView REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen raised FrontView REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FrontView REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FrontView REIT in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

FrontView REIT Price Performance

FVR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,612. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. FrontView REIT has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $333.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). FrontView REIT had a negative net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 million. FrontView REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FrontView REIT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 23.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FrontView REIT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT during the first quarter worth $35,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the first quarter worth about $83,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in FrontView REIT by 18,067.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in FrontView REIT by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in FrontView REIT by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

