5G Networks (ASX:5GN) Insider Purchases A$20,300.00 in Stock

5G Networks Limited (ASX:5GN – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Robertson purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of A$20,300.00.
5G Networks Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82.
About 5G Networks
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 5G Networks
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- 5 Robotics Stocks Catching Momentum After New Policy Tailwinds
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Finance Stocks Leaving Coal in Investors Stockings
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- AI Is Powering Guidewire Software’s Growth—So What Spooked the Market?
Receive News & Ratings for 5G Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5G Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.