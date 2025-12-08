5G Networks (ASX:5GN) Insider Purchases A$20,300.00 in Stock

5G Networks Limited (ASX:5GN – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Robertson purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of A$20,300.00.

5G Networks Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82.

Get 5G Networks alerts:

About 5G Networks

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

5G Networks Limited, a digital services company, provides cloud enabling solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers data connectivity, cloud and data center, and managed services. It provides cloud-based solutions and network services; and operates fiber and wireless infrastructure, manages cloud computing environment, and operates data center facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for 5G Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5G Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.