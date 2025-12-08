Promising Gold Stocks To Research – December 7th

Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont, and Agnico Eagle Mines are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies whose business is tied to gold, most commonly gold miners, explorers, and firms that provide streaming or royalty financing for gold production. They offer investors exposure to movements in the price of gold, but their performance also reflects company-specific factors like production costs, reserve levels, and geopolitical or operational risks. As a result, gold stocks can be a leveraged and riskier way to gain exposure to the gold market compared with holding physical gold or gold-backed ETFs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEM

See Also