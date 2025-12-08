The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ: DSGX) in the last few weeks:

12/5/2025 – The Descartes Systems Group was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/4/2025 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $127.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2025 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $106.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2025 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $95.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2025 – The Descartes Systems Group was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2025 – The Descartes Systems Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – The Descartes Systems Group was given a new $126.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – The Descartes Systems Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/20/2025 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – The Descartes Systems Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – The Descartes Systems Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/29/2025 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $127.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

