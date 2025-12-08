Natixis Increases Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Natixis grew its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,944 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Danaher were worth $32,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Danaher by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $226.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.22 and its 200 day moving average is $204.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.89. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $258.23.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,454.19. This trade represents a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,352.50. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild Redb cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 target price on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.