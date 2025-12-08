Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock Price Down 5.2% After Insider Selling

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $73.46 and last traded at $73.9650. Approximately 103,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 757,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.00.

Specifically, Director Mark Goines sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 56,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,659.71. This represents a 20.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIF shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Life360 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Life360 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Life360 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Life360 Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 216.38 and a beta of 3.62.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Life360 had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 6.46%.The firm had revenue of $124.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Life360

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life360 by 18.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,271,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Life360 during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,369,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Life360 by 86.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 760,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,801,000 after buying an additional 352,110 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Life360 by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,679,000 after acquiring an additional 459,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Life360 by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,844,000 after purchasing an additional 137,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

